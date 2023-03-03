Which Winnipeg neighbourhood is getting closer to heritage designation?

A Winnipeg neighbourhood is one step closer to receiving a heritage designation.

On Thursday, the City of Winnipeg’s property and development committee unanimously carried a motion to designate the Crescentwood-Enderton Park neighbourhood as a historic conservation district.

City planners are recommending a heritage conservation district designation for this area, with a plan to set policies and guidelines to preserve the neighbourhood’s character. This includes restricting some demolitions and requiring homeowners to get special permits for specific changes.

These protections would apply to every property in the district, with the intention of preserving buildings with architectural significance, and protecting the neighbourhood’s garden-like setting. Crescentwood-Enderton Park includes 110 properties.

If the plan moves forward, Crescentwood would be the city’s second conservation district following Armstrong’s Point. Heritage Winnipeg also wants the Exchange District added to the lost.

The plan for Crescentwood-Enderton Park still needs to go through the mayor’s executive policy committee and city council.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.