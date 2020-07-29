WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has plans to make the Lord Roberts neighbourhood more accessible this summer.

CTV Winnipeg previously reported the city launched the Lord Roberts Community Traffic Study in order to curb traffic and parking concerns in the South Osborne neighbourhood.

Through this study, the city identified four priority areas to guide its work: pedestrian and cycling infrastructure; school-area safety; on-street parking; and other safety improvements.

According to a spokesperson, the city has plans to improve pedestrian infrastructure this summer by filling gaps in the sidewalk network by building sidewalks in Lord Roberts that connect to the Southwest Transitway multi-use path.

These sidewalk connections will be constructed in August at Berwick Court, Walker Court and Rathgar Avenue. The city said this construction will be filling in existing gaps, so it should not disrupt pedestrian activity.

The city noted it’s looking to filling in other sidewalk gaps in the Lord Roberts area in the future.

Funding for this summer’s project will come from Winnipeg Transit’s budget to help improve accessibility

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.