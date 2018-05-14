Hockey fans in Rossburn, Man. may have to go to extra effort to see Game 2 of the Winnipeg Jets playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to a power outage planned by Manitoba Hydro.

Power will be cut between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, while the game is scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.

The utility said it has to upgrade the local substation’s transformer, and for safety reasons, power must be out while the work takes place.

That’s where the ‘Whiteout in the Blackout’ event comes in, according to John Kostecki.

He and his wife Rachael own the Rossburn Hotel. He said he was told of the power outage Friday, and when he realized it would be taking place the same night as a playoff game, he thought “Oh boy, what are we going to do?”

Not long after that, Kostecki said he was at the town office talking with the local fire chief, who mentioned that they have to run a generator periodically to make sure it’s working.

“Instead of burning that diesel for free, why don’t we plug it into my tv” at the hotel, he said he suggested, and the idea for the party with a BBQ was born.

Kostecki said since they began advertising for the event, he’s been getting a good response, and lots of people asking if kids can come.

He said the hotel is family friendly, and while $10 admission will be charged to raise money to replace lighting and the roof at the local rink, kids under age 12 can get in for free.

Because the power will be out and payment machines will be down, the event will be cash only.

When asked if he’s concerned the demand for the event will be higher than the hotel’s capacity, Kostecki said they are thinking about a contingency plan.

“We’re going to try and rig up a TV outside,” he said.

Rossburn, Man., is located about three and half hours west of Winnipeg.

With files from Jon Hendricks/CTV News