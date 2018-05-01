The fourth whiteout street party took over downtown Winnipeg Tuesday night as the Jets hosted the Nashville Predators in game 3 of the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs.

While fans may be focused on the outcome of the games, experts say these street parties are a sign of a downtown headed in the right direction.

Jino Distasio, the director of the University of Winnipeg’s Institute of Urban Studies, said the Jets playoff run has been attracting a lot of attention this spring here at home and right across North America and beyond.

"And now the rest of the world is discovering we're a pretty cool vibrant city with a fun, cool downtown,” said Distasio.

He said with the number of people living downtown already climbing, these parties are just another sign of the progress that has been made.

"If we go back even a year before the MTS Centre opened, at this very moment right now 15 years ago, we would have a shuttered Eaton's building, we'd have a rotten theatre next door to us, an empty parking lot and vacant stores on Portage Avenue,” said Distasio. “Now, nearly a billion dollars later, the downtown around this area is transformed. We can barely hear ourselves and people are enjoying themselves like never before in our downtown."

"These kinds of events like ones we see in the Exchange or at The Forks are really creating that energy and that mass that I think is just going to keep growing. I think we're really close to seeing a dramatic turnaround."

The whiteout parties have brought thousands downtown but people aren't just spending their time in the streets. The Downtown Winnipeg Biz said local businesses are getting in on the action, too.

"Some of our restaurants are seeing huge numbers. One is up 500 per cent for their dinner rush which is incredible to see,” said Tineke de Jong, director of marketing, events and communication with the Downtown Winnipeg Biz. “Those who are on the fringe may not see exactly the same but again it's that exposure and people may come back a different time after the whiteout street parties."

“It’s definitely a concern because we want everyone to be able to take a piece of the pie but I think there’s enough to go around for everybody.”

Fans are hoping all the fun continues for a while longer yet.

"Everybody's coming out, everybody's wearing white, everybody's really bringing it with their outfits,” said Jets fan Kate Yacula. “The support is amazing and I just hope the boys really make it through."

After going down 3-0 early in the game, the Jets stormed back against Nashville to pick up a 7-4 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

The next game goes Thursday night at Bell MTS Place at 8:30 central time.