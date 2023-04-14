Whiteout Street Parties are returning to Winnipeg

With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are set to return to the city.

On Friday at 11 a.m., an event is being held to announce the launch of this year’s Whiteout Parties. Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg; Kevin Donnelly, senior vice president of venues and entertainment at True North Sports and Entertainment; Premier Heather Stefanson; and Mayor Scott Gillingham will be speaking at the announcement at the Canada Life Centre. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The last Whiteout Street Parties took place in 2019, and brought thousands of fans to downtown Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Jets will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the playoffs.