Priceless memories for fans during Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties didn’t come cheap.

Economic Development Winnipeg has pegged the cost of hosting the round one parties at $394,000.

Of this, True North Sports and Entertainment covered a total of $226,000. That includes a $30,000 contribution to the City of Winnipeg, which assisted with policing and transit costs.

Economic Development Winnipeg pitched in $28,000.

The remaining $140,000 lands on the city and includes costs for policing and transit.

The City of Winnipeg’s chief corporate services officer Michael Jack said that contribution is being managed within existing, council-approved departmental budgets.

“Should down the road it become clear that the expense was so significant that we need to go back to council to ask for something different then we will,” said Jack.

“But for now they’ve been asked to work with what they’ve got.”

The Office of the Mayor has also committed $120,000 from the Civic Initiatives Fund to Economic Development Winnipeg for its role through the rest of the post season.

Mayor Brian Bowman stressed that the street parties brought positivity to Winnipeg’s downtown.

“It has provided an incredible platform for Winnipeggers to show their pride in their city and their team,” said Bowman.

“And you really can’t buy that kind of advertising for the city when there are some that have an impression of Winnipeg’s downtown that is less flattering than reality is.”

Some Winnipeggers are opposed the use of funds, with one woman telling CTV News, “I’m really disgusted about it. And I don’t agree taxpayer dollars should be spent.”

Another man said he felt funds could be better used for other projects.

“Pretty sure if you walk around here you’re going to see a bunch of homeless people. Maybe we could take care of them?”

The economic impact of the parties has yet to be determined, but Economic Development Winnipeg said the benefits are being felt locally, and that a total would likely come after the playoffs.

Organizers said with the street parties, revelers were also flooding into downtown businesses.

At The Pint on Garry St., manager and bartender Theo Tutkaluk told CTV News the establishment was seeing major crowds.

“The reception of as many spectators and people visiting The Pint has been awesome: definitely has increased,” said Tutkaluk.

Some fans also echoed the sentiment.

Andrew Torbiak attended two of the street parties and called the atmosphere “amazing.”

“All we keep hearing and saying is that we need more people to be downtown throughout the year,” said Torbiak.

“So what better way then to get people out who might not normally come.”

STREET PARTIES EXPECTED TO GROW

Meanwhile, Economic Development Winnipeg announced Thursday the Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party is expanding again. The party will expand eastward on Graham Avenue up to Garry Street and Smith Street, and will move northward up to Portage Avenue.

