The organizers of the Whiteout Street Party are getting ready for the event to reach full capacity Monday, since this game could be clincher for round two.

If the event does reach full capacity, at 23,000 people, this means:

- The Donald and Portage entrance will close at 8 p.m. or earlier;

- The Smith and Portage entrance will remain open;

- The Hargrave and Graham entrance will remain open.

The street party begins at 6 p.m. In a news release, the City of Winnipeg recommends that people come early to ensure they have a seat.

Clear or translucent water bottles are allowed, but can subject to security checks to make sure there’s no alcohol. Water will be available for purchase.

After the game, there will be a concert by DJ Co-op on the party’s main stage.

Monday’s game begins at 8:30 p.m.