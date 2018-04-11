

Josh Crabb





A whiteout blanketed downtown Winnipeg on the opening night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

A street party was held outside Bell MTS Place as fans cheered on the Winnipeg Jets to their first playoff victory since the team moved to Manitoba.

Hundreds of people turned out for the party. About half an hour before puck drop, street party organizers estimated around 5,000 people were in attendance.

“This is fantastic,” said Economic Development president & CEO and party organizer Dayna Spiring. “We knew that Winnipeggers wanted a place to go. We knew that there was going to be a lot of Winnipeggers that came out in spite of the weather and this has exceeded our expectations.”

While the Jets wear blue on home ice, tradition in Winnipeg calls for the fans to wear white - and for most people attending the street party that was their colour of choice.

"People are so excited to be here. The atmosphere is great,” said Spiring. “Everyone's wearing white. So far it's been great."

Beyond the street party, bars and restaurants are hoping to benefit from Jets playoff fever.

Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Loren Remillard said it's difficult to know exactly what the economic impact will be but some estimates suggest every NHL home playoff game in a Canadian city can generate three million dollars in spending for the local economy.

“There is an absolute impact,” said Remillard. “The sports hospitality area – restaurants, bars – will definitely see an influx of people and spending.”

“In terms of external guests, we’re expecting a few…but it’s not like the Grey Cup where you’re expecting thousands and thousands.”

The Jets have not been back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since getting swept by the Anaheim Ducks in 2015.

That year the team barely qualified for the post-season. But this year the Jets finished second overall during the NHL’s regular season and are one of only two Canadian teams in the chase for Lord Stanley's Mug.

For some fans, expectations are high.

"Everybody's just pumped,” said fan Glenn Weiss. "Laine's been great, Hellebuyck's been unreal. It's been a big team effort, city's just buzzing. It's just great. Great for Winnipeg, great for everybody."

“Minnesota, I think will be five [games], Nashville in six and see what happens from there,” said Weiss. “We’re behind them all the way either way.”

Additional police officers were brought in to help keep the playoff-crazed crowds under control.

Winnipeg police said for the most part people were well-behaved.

Officers said one person was taken to hospital after an assault downtown at around 9:20 p.m.

Even more people are expected to attend the street party Friday night for game two and the boundaries could be extended if it’s determined more space is needed.

The street party will take place before and during every Jets home game during the playoffs.