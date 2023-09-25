WHL says Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine suspended

CALGARY -

The Western Hockey League says Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended after its independent reporting channel received a complaint about his conduct.

The league says Constantine was suspended Sunday, and he is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players.

The Wild previously operated as the Winnipeg Ice until their relocation to Wenatchee, Wash., for the 2023-24 season.

The WHL says its security network and Wenatchee Wild management met with the players to address the situation and offer support.

Constantine was previously the NHL head coach for the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils.

He has also coached outside of North America, leading South Korea's Daemyung Killer Whales, Poland's Unia O┼¢wi─Öcim and Switzerland's HC Ambr├¼-Piotta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.