Who is performing at this summer's Winnipeg Folk Festival

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is having its first in-person festival since 2019 this summer, and this year’s performers include a legendary blues musician and a Grammy-award winning rock band.

On Friday, Winnipeg Folk Fest announced this year’s lineup with headliners that include Buddy Guy, The Strumbellas, Portugal. The Man, and Tash Sultana.

Other performers include Kurt Vile & The Violators, Bahamas, Japanese Breakfast, and Judy Collins.

Those hoping to see some Canadian acts will be able to check out shows including Wild Rivers, Trish Klein, The Weather Station, The Trade-Offs, The New Pornographers, Sam Lynch, Ruby Waters, Reuben and The Dark, Piqsiq, Leith Ross, Jeremy Dutcher, and Cadence Weapon.

As for Manitoba musicians, the festival will feature Sweet Alibi, Shanley Spence, Sebastian Gaskin, Richard Inman, Madame Diva et Micah, Jesse Harvey & the Banana Band, JayWood, Fontine, Del Barber and Boy Golden.

Folk Fest is returning on July 7 to 10 at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

A full list of the lineup can be found online.