Disability Matters launched its election strategy Thursday by finding out where Manitoba's political parties stand on the issues facing people with disabilities ahead of the September election.

The key issues of the campaign, Disability Matters: Vote, include timely access to services and programs, dignified income, fair wages for support professionals, and a fully accessible province.

The group also created a committee designed to teach people about their right to vote.

"Their entire job is to make sure that people know that they have the right to get out and vote and that accessible voting is available. There's a lot of options, like curbside voting and home voting that people I don't think are aware of that are options for them," said Margo Powell with Disability Matters: Vote.

Representatives from four parties running in the election attended to show their support, and hear the concerns directly from people living with disabilities and their allies.

The group plans to go door-to-door knocking in swing ridings as well as organize rallies and candidate debates.

It also will post party’s positions on issues on its website.

Disability Matters: Vote is a joint initiative of Abilities Manitoba and Barrier Free Manitoba.