WINNIPEG -- Hockey fans are one step closer to knowing which players will join the Seattle Kraken when the Expansion Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 21.

Every NHL team's protection lists were revealed by the league on Sunday, showing who the newest franchise can and can't pick from.

For Jets fans, here is who Winnipeg protected:

FORWARDS

· Blake Wheeler;

· Mark Scheifele;

· Kyle Connor;

· Nikolaj Ehlers;

· Adam Lowry;

· Pierre-Luc Dubois; and

· Andrew Copp

DEFENCEMEN

· Josh Morrissey;

· Neal Pionk; and

· Logan Stanley

GOALIE

· Connor Hellebuyck.

These players will be safe at the Expansion Draft and Seattle won’t be allowed to pick them.

But who are some of the names that Seattle could choose?

The most notable players that the Kraken could take that are still under contract include forwards Mason Appleton and Jason Harkins, as well as defencemen Dylan DeMelo, Sami Niku, and Nathan Beaulieu.

Winnipeg also has many Restricted and Unrestricted Free Agents (RFA/UFA) that Seattle could choose as well.

The notable players include Marko Dano who is an RFA. The rest are UFAs and includes the likes of Nate Thompson, Mathieu Perreault, Trevor Lewis, Paul Stastny, Jordi Benn, Derek Forbort, Tucker Poolman, Luke Green, Laurent Brossoit and Eric Comrie.

The Expansion Draft will take place on July 21 starting at 7 p.m.