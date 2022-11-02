WHSFL semi-finals begin in Winnipeg

St. Paul's Crusaders played the Dakota Lancers in the first round of semi-finals in the Winnipeg High School Football League on Nov. 2, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) St. Paul's Crusaders played the Dakota Lancers in the first round of semi-finals in the Winnipeg High School Football League on Nov. 2, 2022. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island