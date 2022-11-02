WHSFL semi-finals begin in Winnipeg

Four junior varsity teams hit the field Wednesday night in the first round of semi-finals in the Winnipeg High School Football League.

The Dakota Lancers downed the St. Paul's Crusaders in a 35 to 27 win.

The scores were not immediately available for the game between the Grant Park Pirates and the Oak Park Raiders.

The WHSFL semi-finals are scheduled to continue on Thursday and Friday, with the first round of the finals scheduled for Nov. 9.

More details can be found on the WHSFL website.