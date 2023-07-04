Why a group of antique cars is being driven across Manitoba

A cross-Manitoba drive is bringing new life to a group of nearly 100-year-old cars.

From July 3 to 5, five antique cars, which were all built before 1932, are being driven from the Ontario border to the Saskatchewan border as part of the ‘Pine to Prairie Relic Run.’

The route of the 545-kilometre journey will be the original Trans-Canada Highway as it existed in 1932. The cars are travelling across the province at around 55 km/h.

“When you’re driving something like this, you can’t be in a hurry. You have to be appreciative of the machine,” said Don Wadge, the owner of one of the five antique cars.

The lead car for the event is a 1923 Ford Model T, which has a maximum speed of 72 km/h. The other four cars are Ford Model A’s, all built between 1931 and 1928.

The journey includes stops all across Manitoba, including in Whitemouth, Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Brandon and Elkhorn. A full list of when and where the cars will be stopping can be found online.

The Pine to Prairie Relic Run is raising money to build a roof over the Tree Planting Car, which served as a travelling classroom to encourage people to plant trees. The Manitoba Agricultural Museum acquired the Tree Planting Car last year.

Wadge said the cars are attracting a lot of attention on the road.

“People are leaning out the window with their cellphone, taking pictures,” he said.

Donations can be made online.