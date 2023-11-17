Why a Manitoba woman is selling chocolate moustaches
A Manitoba woman is serving up a sweet treat while also raising money to fight cancer.
Though Mary Reimer isn't a professional chocolatier or baker, she’s decided to take on the title of chocolate moustache maker.
“This is just somebody who’s doing a little bit, while they still can,” said Reimer, who is the principal of Carman Collegiate.
In November of 2021, Reimer decided to make the sweet treats as a way to fundraise for cancer research after learning her colleague was diagnosed with breast cancer.
The next year in August, Reimer received her own breast cancer diagnosis.
Come November, the moustache-making began in earnest.
“Being able to do something, just small like this, just making these little moustaches it was a way for me to leave the darkness of the cancer diagnosis for a few minutes,” she said.
Over the last two years, Reimer has helped raise close to $10,000 by selling her sweet moustaches.
This year, she's already surpassed a goal of $12,000 -- a feat Reimer knows was only possible through the support of friends and the Carman community at large.
“Through something as horrible as my own diagnosis I got to see the best of humanity at the same time. The support from the community was unreal,” Reimer said.
All of the money raised by Reimer goes right to her local hospital, helping to enhance cancer care at the Boundary Trails Health Centre.
“Any time we get any special funds they're designated directly to cancer care,” said Ben Friesen, chairperson of the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation.
“It's always focused on making cancer care more special at Boundary Trails Health Centre.”
Reimer is still making moustaches and still accepting donations or orders.
She said her ultimate goal is to increase cancer awareness and provide a way for people to be proactive
"If we can have folks feeling like they’re doing something, like they’re participating, like they’re making a difference in research, it's a great way to beat the disease,” she said.
Anyone looking to buy a chocolate moustache can contact Reimer on Facebook or at Carman Collegiate.
