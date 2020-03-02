WINNIPEG -- Michelle and Michael Barry’s family and friends are helping the couple prepare for life after Michael passes away.

Michael found out he had stage 4 cancer of the appendix shortly after Michelle found out she was pregnant with their first child. The pregnancy and the cancer diagnosis were both unexpected.

"I have endometriosis and I have had a few procedures done to try and get rid of it, the doctors weren't even sure if I could get pregnant," said Michelle. "[Michael] found out just before his 31st birthday, so it was completely unexpected. We didn’t think that he would have cancer at this age."

Cancer Care Manitoba estimates about 1,000 Canadians are diagnosed with it each year. Michelle said her husband’s case was found while he was getting imaging done for a hernia. Since the diagnosis wasn’t good, she said Michael made the tough decision not to do chemotherapy.

"They said that chemotherapy would not cure him,” she explained. “Mike decided he wanted to have the best time that he could with me, his daughter and his family, so he decided not to do chemotherapy because it wasn't going to do anything anyways - it would just make him more sick."

Cancer Care Manitoba said treatment decisions depend on the type and stage of cancer, the patient's medical fitness for treatment, and patient choice.

The Barry’s expect Michael has anywhere from six months to a year left to live. Now that their daughter Charlotte is seven-months-old, she has been a big source of joy.

"Charlotte really helps. Mike can make her laugh really fast to, it helps him feel better."

Family and friends are fundraising to help the Barry’s prepare for whatever the future holds for Michael, Michelle and Charlotte.

"Just to help be able to provide for her the best I can without having to struggle too much and just give her the best life we can."