Why bike safety advocates want the 'Idaho stop' law in Manitoba

Bike safety advocates say forcing cyclists to stop at a stop sign puts them at risk and it's time to change the law.

Cycling organizations are pushing the provincial government to implement the "Idaho stop."

They say the strategy, used in some U.S. states, has led to safety improvements where cyclists and drivers have to share the road.

The law would allow cyclists to treat stop signs like a yield, enabling them to keep some momentum.

"If there's no traffic whatsoever, you would come to a crawl and slowly continue through the intersection," said Hillary Rosentreter, one of the people calling for the change.

She said the law change would better protect cyclists on the road.

"I myself personally have been hit from behind by coming to a stop."

MPI said an average of four cyclists are killed and 78 are injured in collisions every year.

Cyclist Tyler Del Pino said he is more comfortable on a dedicated cycling path, compared to sharing lanes on the open road.

"It can sometimes be a little dodgy. I find for the most part, people try to be respectful, but sometimes the limitation of space can be challenging," said Del Pino.

The province would not say if it would consider this change, but in a statement, it said it would work with organizations that advocate for road safety.

"We encourage all road users to respect road and traffic laws in hopes that all Manitobans can safely get to wherever they are going," the statement reads.

Former police officer and cycling instructor Chuck Glover said he is against the idea and is worried cyclists will take this as right to run through stop signs.

"Now, they're going to turn around and say, 'I don't have to stop.' They're not going to slow down, they're just going to blow straight through, and that's what scares me," said Glover.

Del Pino said he is open to anything that would make it safer to ride on the road.

"Our infrastructure wasn't really ever built or designed for cyclists in mind, and now we're having to kind of pedal backwards," said Del Pino.