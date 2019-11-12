WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg city councillor wants transit riders to have more time to make their transfers.

Coun. Shawn Nason wants to extend transit transfer times from 75 minutes to three hours, citing the facts that buses run late and can be too full for more passengers.

“People are missing their transfers home,” he said. “As a result they’re having to pay additional fares.”

Nason submitted a motion asking public works to request a report within 30 days from the public service on a transfer extension.

The East Kildonan – Transcona Community Committee will be discussing the matter at a meeting on Tuesday.