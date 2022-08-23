Why Canada's best fiddlers are heading to Winnipeg

Many of Canada’s top fiddlers are heading to Winnipeg this weekend for a national competition.

The 32nd annual Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Competition is taking place on Saturday at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre. This event brings together the country’s best fiddlers who are vying to be crowned champion.

The competition was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Patti Kusturok, chairperson of the competition, said she is really excited the event is finally happening.

“We were all ready in 2020 and everything got shut down and we’ve been kind of planning in the background ever since. So this year, we’re just ready to go,” she said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.

Thirty-seven fiddlers will be taking part in this weekend’s competition, which includes a junior showcase, and performances by some of the province’s fiddling legends.

“We have fiddlers all the way from B.C. to Cape Breton Island. We even have somebody coming from the Northwest Territories,” Kusturok said.

Phil Hutlet said he’s proud to see his 13-year-old daughter Danika compete in the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddling Competition and represent Manitoba.

“It’s by invitation only too. So she worked really hard to get here,” he said.

The event begins on Friday with the Old-Time Dance at the Norwood Hotel ballroom. The competition preliminaries begin on Saturday at noon at the Royal MTC, with the finals beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.

- With files from CTV's Joey Slattery.