WINNIPEG -- City services could soon be more accessible for French-speaking Winnipeggers.

On Tuesday, a report recommending improved French-language services is going before the city’s executive policy committee.

It recommends that, when possible, city services be provided in French if a resident requests it, regardless of which part of the city they live in. It also recommends the creation of a five-year plan that will determine what the city can do to provide more services in French.

The report also suggests reviewing ‘The Official Languages of Municipal Services By-law’ to determine any legal obligations; that this by-law be reviewed every five years; and that the proper officers do whatever necessary to implement the changes going forward.

Last year, the city reached out to the public and community groups to determine the key areas of improvement in terms of French-language services.

Some of the ways people said the city can improve include: access to French information through its website and 311; accessible emergency services in French; bilingual staff who are able to speak and write in French; and improved attitudes towards the French language.

The report says if the recommendations are approved “there will be a tangible impact on the delivery and use of French by the City of Winnipeg.”