WINNIPEG -- Anyone who has visited the Assiniboine Bridge lately might have noticed some new art in the area.

Painted rocks have started to appear on the bridge, and it’s all part of a challenge that’s getting the creative juices flowing for Winnipeggers.

A sign by the bridge said someone has issued a challenge to make a painted rock snake across the bridge by July 1, 2020.

Corey Rootsaert, who added a rock to the bridge, said the challenge has been nice for her kids.

“I think it was a really nice thing for the kids to come and see how much it’s grown, because we come here probably about once a week, so we’ve been seeing it grow over the last month or two,” she said.

The sign invites people to add their rocks and thanks whoever started the initiative.

Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg