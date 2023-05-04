Why these communities are looking for policing alternatives

An RCMP officer shortage and rising crime rates are forcing rural communities to look for a new kind of policing solution.

More than three years ago, Ste. Anne Police Chief Marc Robichaud began hiring and training community safety officers (CSO).

''For the most part the majority of the calls that we get would fall into the realm of something that a community safety officer could handle,” Robichaud said.

"I would be hiring more community safety officers before I hire more regular officers because a lot of what we deal with here you could certainly deal with community safety officers."

That includes enforcing traffic laws, speaking about public safety, and mental health escorts.

Cody Dzik became a CSO a year ago after volunteering with Ste. Anne police service.

"It allows the regular service police officers to focus on their core duties and kind of elevate some of that stress and allows there to be a greater presence on some of these other activities that are perhaps lesser risk"

Robichaud said CSOs are making a difference in his community and are encouraging other places to open up positions.

Sharilyn Knox, the mayor of Portage la Prairie, is hoping to do the same thing in her community. She said despite its RCMP detachment being fully staffed, they can’t keep up.

''Petty crime and property crime, shoplifting that happens which really has an effect on citizens,” Knox said.

Across the country, including in Manitoba, there is a shortage of RCMP officers. Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen is looking to give CSO's more power, alleviating the pressures on police.

''We've been working at how (to) have layered policing options so municipalities can find a way to have other types of enforcement,” Goertzen said.

He says if legislation is passed, CSO's would be allowed to manage crime scenes, execute search warrants, and briefly detain people in some circumstances. The minister is expecting it to pass this legislation sitting.

Bronwyn Dobchuk-Land, an assistant criminal justice professor with the University of Winnipeg, said petty crime like stealing food is the result of unmet needs.

''Investing in policing and detention is a money pit. It doesn't give any return. It makes lives worse."

She says provincial investments in healthcare, affordable housing, and food security could help keep crimes rates lower.