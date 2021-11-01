Why Type 2 diabetes is more prevalent in some Manitoba children

WINNIPEG -

With Type 2 diabetes numbers in Manitoba children being some of the highest in the world, researchers are looking to find out why.

In the province, Type 2 diabetes was first detected in Indigenous children back in the 1980s, but it wasn’t until the last decade that numbers have started escalating rapidly.

Dr. Elizabeth Sellers, a clinician and clinical researcher with the University of Manitoba, has done extensive research on youth diabetes. She said while the disease has been found in children across most cultural backgrounds, about 83 per cent of diagnosed cases are in children of First Nation descent.

That is true for both children in Manitoba and globally.

However, the Manitoba situation is different, according to Sellers. She said, among other things, the age of diagnosis is often lower in Manitoba children, and the children are often are not as heavy as other globally affected children.

“We can’t approach diabetes as one size fits all,” said Sellers. “There are very likely factors on an individual or a group-level basis.”

Sellers said there are known environmental factors that can contribute to someone getting Type 2 diabetes. They include things like stress, weight, smoking, food security, and quality, as well as diabetes exposure during pregnancy.

“Things that we were exposed to before we were born, and after birth, so as a developing baby or maybe our ancestors were exposed,” Sellers said.

All these factors will affect individuals differently in how much insulin they produce and how effective that insulin is in their bodies.

“Type 2 diabetes is a bit of a mixed bag, and how complications you’re at risk for, and how the disease progressives may vary between individuals depending on what factors are most in play,” said Sellers.

Another factor is genetic.

Ongoing research is looking at a small DNA change found in some northern Manitoba and Ontario Indigenous populations called the HNF1 alpha G319S variant. This gene could affect how organs like the pancreas can control insulin levels in the body.

Research suggested the variant helps individuals survive on a high fat, low carbohydrate diet, similar to that of traditional land-based Indigenous diets. Post-colonization or modern diets now include more carbohydrates, about 30 per cent compared to five per cent.

Dr. Christine Doucette, who has been studying the variant in mice, said the presence of the variant in Indigenous people could be an indicator of Type 2 diabetes, but it is not the cause.

“Colonization and the stripping of Indigenous lands is actually the strongest predictor of diabetes in Indigenous communities, not the variant,” Doucette said. “The variant promotes resilience and adaptations to traditional lifestyles that are high in fat and low in carbohydrates.”

Sellers said understanding how a child gets diabetes is critical in understanding how to treat and prevent the disease effectively.

“If we can understand that, we can target specific interventions to either to prevent them from going on to develop diabetes or to treat their diabetes so that they won’t develop complications,” Sellers said.