

The Canadian Press





BRANDON, Man. - The wife and mother of a Manitoba man who disappeared while hiking alone in the Alps have gone to Germany to try to help with the search for their loved one.

Jeffrey David Freiheit, a 32-year-old educator and avid hiker from Brandon, was last seen on Aug. 2 in the southern German town of Bad Tolz.

He was on a trail called Der Traumpfad, or The Dream Way, which spans from Munich to Venice.

Freiheit had booked overnight accommodations along the path he intended to walk, but failed to show up.

His wife, Selena, says they have talked directly with local police, who she says have assured them they're doing all they can to search the area where her husband was last sighted.

Global Affairs Canada said last week that Canadian consular officials in Munich are working with local authorities to gather information, and are providing consular services to the Freiheit family.