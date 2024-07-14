Wild bird captured in Winnipeg City Hall stairwell

A wild bird found its way into a Winnipeg City Hall stairwell Saturday, before it was safely rescued and removed by animal service crews.

In a video taken by City of Winnipeg Animal Services, a young American Kestrel can be seen on the steps inside the Susan A. Thompson Building. An animal services officer then captures the bird in his net.

Animal Services general manager Leland Gordon said he doesn’t know how the bird got into the building, but he’s glad crews were able to take care of it.

“We don't think it was in that that stairwell for a long time because so many people use the stairwells at these buildings,” Gordon told CTV News.

The bird was transported to Pembina Veterinary Hospital to be examined, before it was taken in by the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

“(The American Kestrel is) what we would consider in an immature or teenage stage where they're learning to fly, but they're not the best at it, and they're still learning how to hunt,” said Lisa Tretiak, Prairie Wildife Rehabilitation Centre president and co-founder.

Tretiak said the centre’s goal is to have the bird gain weight before it can be released.

“Right now, it’s weighing about 90 grams,” she said. “And we would like it to weigh much higher than that, closer to 120 g.”

When asked whether American Kestrels are native to the downtown Winnipeg area, Tretiak said it’s not uncommon.

“We do tend to see the kestrels on the outskirts … or areas to the outside of Winnipeg,” she said. “Downtown is a little bit different for us, but it's not to say that they aren't nesting in and around that area.

“They do like old trees and old buildings that they can sort of nest in holes and cavities,” said Tretiak.

If people see animals in places they don’t belong, Tretiak said they should start by calling or texting the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

“The more information we can get, the faster we can get help for that animal,” she said.