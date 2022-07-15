Wildfire danger levels 'high to extreme' in northwestern Manitoba.

A fire burns near Pukatawagan, Manitoba shortly after 1 p.m. on July 14, 2022. An evacuation order was issued for the community (Photo courtesy Ralph Caribou). A fire burns near Pukatawagan, Manitoba shortly after 1 p.m. on July 14, 2022. An evacuation order was issued for the community (Photo courtesy Ralph Caribou).

