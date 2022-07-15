Wildfire danger levels 'high to extreme' in northwestern Manitoba.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service (MWS) says wildfire danger levels are high throughout the province, and high to extreme in northwestern Manitoba, thanks to frequent lightning strikes mixed with dry conditions.

In its first fire bulletin of 2022, the MWS says there are currently 39 fires burning in the province, with three starting in the last 24 hours.

The largest of the wildfires, estimated to be covering 10,000 hectares east of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation (MCCN), has led to the evacuation of that community. Crews on the ground are assisting with the protection of homes and critical structures.

A lodge near Fox Mine has also been evacuated due to a 2,000 hectare blaze, and crews continue to monitor wildfires near Gillam and The Pas.

Air quality statements have been issued for parts of northwest Manitoba due to smoke. Motorists are reminded to avoid wildfire areas and watch for road closure or detour signs.