Assembly of First Nations Manitoba Regional Chief Kevin Hart says his family home on Sagkeeng First Nation was destroyed in one of two wildfires fires north of Winnipeg Friday.

Speaking with CTV News by phone, Hart said his family is in shock and the devastation hasn’t set in.

Hart said the hardest part was seeing his little girl crying.

“Where are we going to live daddy?” he said

In nearby Traverse Bay several cottages have been burnt to the ground because of another fire.

Rural Municipality of Alexander Reeve Jack Brisco said five homes along with a few sheds were destroyed and the investigation is ongoing.

Hart said he has three older children, along with a nine and 12-year-old.

He said the most important thing was that his family is safe but the loss is still a shock.

“I’m taking my hat off as a leader. I have to focus on my family,” he said.

Hart said he is thankful to everyone who has reached out with messages of support.

READ MORE: Handful of homes burnt, dozens evacuated during fire in Traverse Bay

FIRE RESOURCES



Hart said the fire was destructive due to a number of factors.

He said it was like a perfect storm in the sense it was very hot and windy and there were not enough hydrants or enough resources to stop it.

He said it’s frustrating because the fire resources to protect his home were in Traverse Bay.

Brisco confirmed with CTV News members of Sagkeeng First Nation helped fight the fire in Traverse Bay and he appreciates all their help.

He said at one point they were called back to help with another fire, and it’s awful to learn a home was destroyed.

CTV News has reached out to the Chief of Sagkeeng First Nation, but he wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Brisco said there are no fire hydrants in Traverse Bay, they were running hoses down to the lake for water as well as using water tankers.

He said he was not aware of anything specifically getting in the way in terms of resources.

The province said assessment of damages will occur in the coming days and weeks. The fire origin and cause remains under investigation.

“The combined effort between the local fire departments, mutual aid and provincial assistance helped to keep this loss from escalating. High winds were the primary issue in fighting the fire,” a provincial spokesperson said.

Evacuation orders were lifted around 2 p.m.