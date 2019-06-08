Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Kevin Hart says his family is one of the families who lost their home to a wildfire in the Traverse Bay area Friday.

Speaking with CTV News by phone, Hart said his family is in shock and the devastation hasn’t set in yet.

Hart says the hardest part was seeing his little girl crying.

“Where are we going to live daddy?,” he said.

Rural Municipality of Alexander Reeve Jack Brisco says five homes burned as well as a few sheds.

The incident is still under investigation.

Hart says he has three older children along with a nine-year-old and a twelve-year-old.

He says the most important thing is that his family is safe, but the loss is still a shock.

“I’m taking my hat off as a leader. I have to focus on my family,” he said.

Hart says he is thankful to everyone who has reached out with messages of support.

Fire Resources

Hart says the fire was destructive due to a number of factors.

He says it was like a perfect storm in the sense it was very hot and windy and there were not enough hydrants or enough resources to stop it.

Reeve Jack Brisco says there are no fire hydrants and they were running hoses down to the lake for water and using water tankers.

He says he was not aware of anything specifically getting in the way in terms of resources.

Evacuations

Brisco says any road west of Country Road on Whitey Road is still closed to the public and about 20 homes are still evacuated.

He said the RM is hoping to it will be safe for people to return sometime Saturday afternoon.