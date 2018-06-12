Some Manitoba wildfire evacuees staying in Winnipeg hotels received only a few hours’ notice Tuesday morning to pack their bags for Brandon but were later told they would be staying in Winnipeg.

Nearly 1500 people from Pauingassi First Nation and Little Grand Rapids were forced from their homes late last month by wildfire.

Theresa Eischen and her brother James of Little Grand Rapids have been staying at the Travelodge on Fermor Avenue. for nearly three weeks.

Eischen said evacuees at her hotel were told they would have to leave to go another hotel by Friday, so when she got a letter saying the move was happening Tuesday, she said it left her feeling shocked and stressed.

“It feels like you’re a tourist but you don’t want to be a tourist,” said Eischen. “Everybody’s feeling the effects of just wanting to go home.”

A Canadian Red Cross spokesperson said the organization is working to find hotels in Winnipeg under the directive of chief and council.

“No one’s going to Brandon,” the spokesperson said. “Everyone is staying in Winnipeg.”

Evacuees at the Travelodge boarded a bus for the Canadian Red Cross reception centre at the University of Winnipeg to find out where they will be staying next.

There is no timeline on when residents can return home.