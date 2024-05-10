Wildfire near Flin Flon prompts evacuation order
Some homes and cottages north of Flin Flon, Man. are under an evacuation order because of a growing wildfire caused by drought conditions and high winds.
In a fire bulletin released Saturday, the province said the fire grew substantially overnight and spans over 3,000 hectares. Officials say strong winds in the forecast prompted the evacuation order, and warn people in the surrounding area should also be prepare to leave if conditions worsen.
The bulletin said crews are setting up sprinklers around structures in the area, and the province has asked for interprovincial support. It notes 10 crews from Ontario will arrive in the coming days, and water tankers from Saskatchewan are also helping out.
Crews are also battling a wildfire near Wanless, Man., which is about 30 minutes north of The Pas. Officials said the fire encompasses over 100 hectares, and crews are working to set up a “fire break” north of the community.
Manitobans are reminded to monitor campfires, don’t burn in windy conditions and be sure to extinguish campfires completely before leaving by soaking the flames with water and dirt, stirring with a stick or shovel, soaking the fire again and repeating the process until the air above is cool to the touch.
Officials say burning permits are required for outdoor fires set within the burn permit area from April 1 to Nov. 15 annually. They can be acquired at provincial district offices.
More information can be found on the province’s website
-With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow
