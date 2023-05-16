Wildfire reported in northern Manitoba First Nation

A wildfire was reported in a northern First Nation Monday evening, sending a thick cloud of smoke billowing into the sky.

On Monday evening, Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias confirmed a wildfire was burning in his community. However, he said the fire did seem to be moving away from the area and confirmed no one had to be evacuated.

"I am getting a report that it's mostly grass and bush that was on fire," he told CTV News in an email. "There was a lot of smoke and our fire crew along with RCMP went and assessed."

He said one road was closed for a couple hours, but has since reopened. He said the situation is being monitored.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation, also known as Cross Lake, is located about 126 kilometres south of Thompson.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST SMOKY SKIES

The First Nation was among several communities placed under a special air quality statement Monday by Environment and Climate Change Canada. According to the statement, smoke from the wildfires in Alberta were drifting across parts of northern and central Manitoba, impacting the air quality.

Though the special air quality statement has been lifted in the province as of Tuesday morning, Neil Johnston with the Manitoba Lung Association says the hazy and smoky weather can still impact people's health.

"We're asking people right now to be aware and prepare," Johnston told CTV Morning Live. Now is the time to get ready and if it does get worse, then people will be able to manage as best they can.

He says people in smoky areas should look for well-ventilated facilities. If at home, he suggests turning on your furnace fan, closing all the windows and doors, and setting your air conditioning if you have one to recirculate.

"If you do have asthma or other lung health issues, make sure you have an action plan ready to go and keep your medications ready."

He says people with health conditions should keep a close eye on their symptoms and if their condition gets worse, they should get medical help.

-with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers