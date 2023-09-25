Wildfire smoke causing poor air quality in northern Manitoba

Wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in some northern Manitoba communities.

On Monday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement for Brochet, Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake, and Pukatawagan.

The weather agency warns Manitobans that wildfire smoke can be harmful to your health, even at low concentrations. Those most at risk include people with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and those who work outside.

ECCC offers the following advice to protect yourself from the smoke:

Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell;

Check the Air Quality Health Index;

If your home has an HVAC system, use the highest-rated MERV filter and set the fan to recirculate air;

Take a break from the smoke at a location with clean air;

Those who must spend time outside should wear a respirator-type mask;

Check on those who may be more susceptible to smoke; and

Reduce sources of indoor air pollution, including smoking, burning candles, frying foods and using wood stoves.

The full air quality statement can be found online.