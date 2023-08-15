Wildfire smoke prompts air quality warning for much of Manitoba

Manitobans are being warned that smoky conditions are expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility for much of the province on Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special air quality statement for most of Manitoba on Tuesday morning, saying that wildfire smoke in the northern Prairies and Northwest Territories will spread through much of the province.

The weather agency notes that a low-pressure system will bring relief to some regions on Wednesday; however, another smoke plume is expected to move southwards through Manitoba on Wednesday night.

ECCC is warning that wildfire smoke concentrations can fluctuate over short distances and vary from hour to hour.

Smoke can be harmful to people’s health even at low concentrations, so Manitobans need to take steps to lessen their exposure. Those at highest risk include people with lung disease, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and anyone who works outdoors.

ECCC offers the following advice to help with the smoky conditions: