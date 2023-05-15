Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba

Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC warns wildfire smoke is expected to cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility at times on Monday. Air quality in parts of northern Manitoba including Flin Flon and The Pas are expected to deteriorate Monday morning, and improve later in the afternoon.

"A cold front slumping southwards through Manitoba is concentrating forest fire smoke from wildfires over the northern Prairies along it," ECCC said in its statement. "As this front slumps southwards on Monday, it will drag a band of thicker smoke southwards through the Flin Flon and The Pas regions."

This time of poor air quality is expected to be relatively brief, according to ECCC. However, it warns wildfire smoke can be harmful even at low concentrations.

"Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke," the statement reads.

ECCC said people with lung disease such as asthma, heart disease, older people, children or pregnant people are at a higher risk. It says if you feel unwell, stop the activity you are doing, drink lots of water, head inside and keep the doors and windows closed.

"Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air," the statement reads.

More details about the air quality statement in Manitoba can be found online.