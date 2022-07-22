Wildfires continue to cause air quality issues in northern Manitoba

Wildfires in the Pukatawagan area are creating smoke plumes, which are causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in northwestern and north central Manitoba.

In an air quality statement issued on Friday for communities such as Flin Flon, Lynn Lake and Norway House, Environment Canada said winds are expected to shift from northwesterly to northerly on Friday, which should improve air quality conditions in north central Manitoba. However, this shift will likely worsen conditions in Flin Flon and The Pas.

The weather agency warns that amid poor quality conditions, people can experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Those who are at higher risk include children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung diseases.

Manitobans are urged to take precautions to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke, which is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases that includes harmful chemicals.

Earlier in the week, CTV News Winnipeg reported that 2,000 Mathias Colomb Cree Nation residents evacuated the community as the wildfire continues to threaten the First Nation.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.