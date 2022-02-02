Wildlife Haven Rehab Centre sets ambitious goal to support operations

Winnipeg -

Manitoba’s Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre treated a record number of animals last year and the organization has set an ambitious fundraising goal in February to support their work.

The charitable organization is looking to raise $20,000 through donations and by hosting online events during its “Matching Month.” A private donor has agreed to match every donation to Wildlife Haven.

“If we can raise $20,000, he’s going to double that. So, we’re kind of calling out to the community to help us reach this goal,” Zoe Nakata, Wildlife Haven’s executive director, told CTV News on Tuesday.

The fundraising drive comes after a record year for an organization founded in 1984. Nakata said they treated over 3,100 animals in 2021, and opened their own veterinary clinic last summer.

The vet clinic allows Wildlife Haven to perform surgical procedures, take X-rays, and administer medications on-site.

However, the additional services come at a cost for Wildlife Haven. Nakata said they don’t receive any government funding.

“So every dollar raised is going straight to the medical treatment and the operations of our organization,” Nakata explained. “It really goes a long way, but it’s desperately needed.”

As part of their fundraising efforts, Wildlife Haven is hosting an online art auction, and a virtual event called “The Talk.”

“It’s a tongue-in-cheek look at the birds, the bees, and mating in the wild,” Nakata said.

A VIP package for the event includes dinner, wine, and dessert.

Event information and details on how to donate can be found here.