Wildlife Haven reminding Manitobans to leave turtles be

They may be slow while crossing the road, but people are being told to let turtles be if they are spotted in and around Winnipeg.

The call comes from the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre after a snapping turtle was brought to them.

Carter Phillips, the hospital manager at Wildlife Haven, said they examined the turtle and determined nothing was wrong with it.

"It was just a concerned pedestrian that happened by it and didn't want to see it get hit by a car. So they brought it into the centre, not knowing that it can cause further harm than good," said Phillips.

If people are concerned about it being hit, Phillips said turtles can be picked up and put on the other side of the road in the direction they were going.

But if they are moved away from their home, they may be left searching for a new one for some time.

"It has its familiar region where it's from and where it goes around. But really, it will wander until it finds a new suitable location, and if it is taken from the suitable local that it's already in, it might take quite a while for it then go and a find a new suitable location."

Phillips said it is very common to find turtles in Winnipeg and they are mainly searching for bodies of water – where they can find food and lay eggs.

"They're trying to go and find that perfect bank to lay those eggs and let them kind of sit there over winter until they pop out the following spring."

If people are unsure if a turtle is injured, Phillips said they should look for any cracks along the shell or see if a leg is limp or not being used. Then they can call Wildlife Haven for more help.

"We're always happy to take a call and help you figure out those next steps."