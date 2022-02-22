Willard Reaves representing Manitoba Liberals in Fort Whyte by-election

The Manitoba Liberals have selected Willard Reaves as their candidate for the by-election in the Fort Whyte riding.

Reaves made his name on the gridiron, playing five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and was part of the 1984 Grey Cup winning team.

After his football career ended, Reaves worked for the Manitoba Sheriff Service, becoming a sergeant. According to his campaign website, Reaves decided to run for the Liberals because, “they are the only party that will fight fair for what we know is best to Manitoba; fixing what was done and focusing on what we need going forward.”

“I’ve decided it’s time to step off the sidelines and get in the game, because we need people in government prepared to deliver action—not talk. This is an opportunity to deliver change to the Manitoba Legislature,” Reaves said when he announced his candidacy.

The campaign website lists Reaves’ number one priority as improving health-care in the province, saying the province needs to recruit and retain additional professionals and reopen clinics.

Reaves was officially nominated by the party on Nov. 5, 2021.

Voters in Fort Whyte go to the polls on March 22.