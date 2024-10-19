'Win, win, win': The benefits of solar panel parking lots

A bold idea to generate more green energy is beaming into Canada, and would put surface parking lots on double duty.

The concept would see solar panels installed over surface parking lots, similar to those at the Cincinnati Zoo. Last year, France mandate surface parking lots with 80 spots or more to install the energy-generating panels as part of the country’s commitment to renewable energy.

“It can help us clean our air, reduce our climate impact and lower our electricity bills,” said Jack Gibbons, the chair of the Ontario Clean Energy Alliance. “It’s win, win, win.”

On Friday, the organization issued a report estimating a third of Toronto’s energy usage could be generated by parking lot panels if it follows France’s lead.

“This solar power could allow us to phase out the dirty Port Lands’ gas-fired power plant on Toronto’s waterfront, which is our single-largest air polluter,” Gibbons said.

Newly-appointed Winnipeg Innovation and Technology Liaison councillor Matt Allard said it’s something to consider, but there’s a lot to consider before following France. He said the best way to reduce the city’s carbon footprint is getting more people to ride transit.

“In Manitoba, we’re blessed with hydroelectric electricity so I think it makes the solar conversation that much more interesting,” Allard said.

Manitoba Hydro told CTV News it’s aware of solar-covered parking lots, but it’s too soon to say if they would be a part of our energy mix.

The city said parking lot solar panels are on its radar to help meet climate targets and is in the process of studying how doable a project like this would be.