Wind chills as cold as -45 coming to parts of Manitoba

    It’s back.

    Just days after it ended, Southwestern Manitoba is once again under an extreme cold warning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

    The warning was issued Wednesday afternoon, with the agency saying the warning is expected to last until midday Thursday.

    “Very cold wind chills are expected. Coldest wind chills will range from -40 to -45,” ECCC said in a statement.

    Communities impacted include Brandon, Virden, Minnedosa, Dauphin and Killarney. The alert also extends into southeastern Saskatchewan.

    Residents in those areas should cover up while outside, as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

