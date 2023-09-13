Windsor Hotel on fire in downtown Winnipeg

A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.

Firefighters were called to the Windsor Hotel on Fort Street Wednesday morning due to a fire that spread through the century-old building.

Firefighters and ladder trucks could be seen outside the building, spraying water in an attempt to extinguish the blaze. Thick smoke was visible throughout the area.

One of the walls of the hotel collapsed at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Fort and Garry Streets at St. Mary Avenue are closed.

Due to a working fire Fort and Garry at St Mary Ave are closed off. Please avoid the area. @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) September 13, 2023

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The city says nearby residents should close their doors and windows due to smoke and monitor their air quality.

A ladder truck works to extinguish a fire at the Windsor Hotel on Sept. 13, 2023. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg)

According to the Manitoba Historical Society, the building was built in 1903 as the Le Claire Apartments, and became a hotel in 1930. The building was a popular spot for blues and jazz artists over the years.

The building has been vacant since March, when it was closed due to a health hazard order by the province. A boarded building order was also issued.

There were 25 people living at the hotel when it closed.

Flames can be seen shooting from the roof of the Windsor Hotel during a fire on Sept. 13, 2023. (Image source: Devon McKendrick/CTV News Winnipeg) Crews work to extinguish a fire at the Windsor Hotel in downtown Winnipeg on Sept. 13, 2023 (Image source: Danton Unger/ CTV News Winnipeg)

This is a developing story.