WINNIPEG -- The mayor of Winkler is calling on residents to respect public health orders following recent protests of mandatory vaccines and mask mandates.

Videos posted on social media show hundreds of people attended the rallies on Sunday and Monday in Winkler. Mayor Martin Harder, on behalf of Winkler City Council, said council is aware of the 'significant sized group' that has expressed concerns with the province's public health orders.

"We realize that many people may feel that their voices have not been heard. That is disappointing to us," a statement from Harder said.

"As Council, it is important to us that everyone have a voice. There are both formal and informal ways to exercise that voice. One of those ways is to host a public demonstration."

Council asked residents who choose to hold protests to make sure they respect the public health orders, fellow citizens and property.

"In times like this, we have the opportunity to either grow, or hurt Winkler’s reputation on the provincial, national and world stage," the statement reads. "When we politely and firmly share our concerns in a manner that is safe to all, we have an opportunity to influence those we wish to reach."

