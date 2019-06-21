

CTV Winnipeg





The Winkler branch of the South Central Regional Library is closed for 8 weeks after a pipe burst near the public washrooms.

The library reported the pipe burst earlier this month and said it likely won’t reopen until the end of July or August when the restoration is complete.

People with books form the Winkler location are asked to keep them at home until the branch reopens.

All books returned late due to the closure will be back-dated and no fines will be applied, according to a release.

The South Central Regional Library said it invites book lovers to visit one of the other four branches in Morden, Altona, Miami, and Manitou as library cards work at all of its locations.

“You may find some unexpected treasures while visiting a different branch,” the release said.