

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winkler Police Service arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly making serious threats to commit acts of violence at a local business.

Police said they conducted an investigation into threatening comments and didn’t find any evidence the suspect had access to any weapons, or that he had a plan to commit these acts of violence.

The 36-year old from Winkler is facing a charge of uttering threats and was released on a promise to appear.

Police say at this time they are not aware of any imminent threat in relation to this matter.