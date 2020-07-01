WINNIPEG -- Winkler Police Service found half a kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop on June 29.

On Monday, around 8:27 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 23 in the Rural Municipality of Morris in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

According to police, the driver was placed under arrest, and officers searched the vehicle. During the search, police found approximately half a kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of $45,000.

A 20-year-old man from Morden, Man. has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He has been released on a release order with several conditions and will appear in court on July 28.

The Winkler Police Service is extending its appreciation to the Winnipeg Police Service for its assistance in the investigation.

No charges have been proven in court.