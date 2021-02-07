WINNIPEG -- The Winkler Police Service said they are investigating a series of construction site thefts worth thousands of dollars over the past two weeks.

The first theft involved a number of missing tools from a locked utility trailer on North Point Trail in Winkler sometime between January 26 or 27.

Then overnight, on February 4, multiple tools and other items, valued at more than $10,000, were reported stolen from a construction site on Snowdrop Drive in Winkler.

Also on February 4, police received a report of a quantity of electrical wire stolen from a construction yard on North Point Trail.

Winkler police are asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact the Winkler Police Service at 204-325-9990.