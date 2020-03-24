WINNIPEG -- The City of Winkler is the newest city in Manitoba to get a community testing centre.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, the province announced a drive-thru testing site will open in the city starting Wednesday.

The site is located at the Winkler Centennial Arena (600 Park St.) and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Manitobans needs to be referred to the site to be tested. They can call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 to be referred.

It is the 12th screening site in the province that has opened. A full list of sites can be found here. https://manitoba.ca/covid19/locations.html

There are 21 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of Tuesday morning.