

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said a woman from Winkler, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the collision on Highway 3 near Road 17 North in the RM of Stanley, Man., at around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators believe a semi-trailer heading south crashed head on with a northbound SUV that was in the wrong lane, and woman driving the SUV, 24, died.

Police said a 45-year-old Austin, Man., man behind the wheel of the semi had minor injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts, police said, and it does not appear alcohol played a role.

The investigation continues.