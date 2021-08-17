WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has announced the first set of winners of the $100,000 prizes in the Vax to Win lottery on Tuesday.

Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton and Manny Atwal, president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, announced the following winners of the $100,000 prizes:

Kerry Maskiew from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority;

Garth Deleske from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority;

Trent Fingler from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority;

Jacqueline Martel from the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region;

John Lyons from the Prairie Mountain Health Region;

Dustin McDuffe from the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority; and

Bernell Lavallee from the Northern Health Region.

The province notes that the 10 winners of the $25,000 scholarships have been drawn and will be announced soon.

“This morning we’re here to celebrate those who have done their part by getting vaccinated,” Atwal said.

The Vax to Win lottery is one of Manitoba’s incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

All Manitobans aged 12 years of age and older who received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on or before Aug. 2 were entered into the August draw.

The province will be holding a second lottery next month for all eligible Manitobans who received both doses of the vaccine on or before Sept. 6. Winners will be announced later in September.

Prizes for the September lottery also include three $100,000 prizes in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority; one $100,000 prize in each of the remaining health authorities; and 10 $25,000 scholarships for youth aged 12 to 17.

Manitobans are automatically entered into the lottery, but can choose to opt-out.

Wharton took the opportunity at Tuesday’s news conference to thank everyone who has gotten vaccinated so far.

“We all need to protect one and other right now and getting your vaccine is the best way to do that,” the minister said.

“As more and more Manitobans roll up their sleeves, we are continuously moving closer to our September 6 reopening target. We have hit our first milestone of 80 per cent of all eligible Manitobans aged 12 and up vaccinated with one dose. And right now, we sit at 74.3 per cent of those who have received both doses. Our goal, of course, is 75 per cent.”