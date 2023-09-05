Winners of recent Manitoba elections have seen sizable majority governments
A Manitoba election has been called for Oct. 3. Here is a look at Manitoba elections and governments over the past 20 years:
New Democrats, 2003
The NDP under then premier Gary Doer wins a second consecutive term with a larger majority, capturing 35 of the 57 legislature seats. The New Democrats secure longtime Progressive Conservative strongholds in suburban Winnipeg. Party leader Stuart Murray steps down two years later after lukewarm support in a party leadership review. He is replaced by Hugh McFadyen.
New Democrats, 2007
The NDP under Doer wins a third consecutive majority with 36 seats. Two years later, Doer leaves the premier's office to become Canada's ambassador to the United States. The New Democrats select Greg Selinger, Doer's longtime finance minister, to lead them into the next election.
New Democrats, 2011
Under Selinger, the NDP wins a fourth consecutive mandate and captures a party-record 37 seats. The Progressive Conservatives get 44 per cent of the popular vote, but come out with only 19 seats -- the same number they won in 2007. McFadyen announces on election night he will step down. He is succeeded by Brian Pallister in 2012. Political fortunes start to shift in 2013 when the NDP government raises the provincial sales tax.
Progressive Conservatives, 2016
The Progressive Conservatives under Pallister sweep the NDP from power and capture 40 seats, the largest majority in Manitoba in a century. Selinger announces his resignation as NDP leader on election night, and is succeeded in 2017 by Wab Kinew.
Progressive Conservatives, 2019
Pallister calls an election a year ahead of schedule and wins a second consecutive mandate with 36 seats. The New Democrats increase their seat count to 18 from 12. After the COVID-19 pandemic begins, Tory support in opinion polls drops sharply. Pallister resigns in 2021, and the Progressive Conservatives choose Heather Stefanson as leader in a narrow win over former member of Parliament Shelly Glover.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
U.S. moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
The U.S. government is taking a big step toward forcing a defiant Tennessee company to recall 52 million air bag inflators that could explode, hurl shrapnel and injure or kill people.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating after person found in apartment with life threatening injuries
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a person was found inside their apartment suite with life threatening injuries.
-
Sask. community unveils CF-104 wing as memorial, honouring Canadian pilots lost in service
A small community in southern Saskatchewan is honouring one of its own with a piece of Canadian aviation history.
-
Regina General Hospital parkade to be finished by end of 2024
The much anticipated parkade at Regina's General Hospital is officially moving forward with construction slated to begin this fall, according to the province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. family's camper consumed by flames after fridge explodes
Trent Tomanek was doing a final walk around his Jayco camper trailer on Friday before heading to Jackfish Lake when he heard a noise that didn’t seem right.
-
Saskatoon council approves proposed office building in Nutana
After hours of arguments, Saskatoon city council has cleared the way for a new eight-storey office building just off Broadway Avenue.
-
Saskatoon drivers reminded to put safety first in school zones
As school is getting back into full swing for thousands of students and teachers across the province, police and SGI want drivers to get a passing grade when driving through school zones.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
'Seems like the summer's been too short': Edmonton students report for first day of school
'We're definitely ready to go because we've been getting ready to go since last year,' a south Edmonton school principal said Tuesday on the first day of classes.
-
$15K worth of computers, accessories stolen from Edmonton-area school
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for two thieves who broke into a school twice in the past week.
-
New river valley park to open later this month
The new river valley park in northeast Edmonton will open on Sunday, Sept. 24, the city has announced.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Calgary
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Quebec woman mired in Burning Man mud had to 'ration food' before desert exodus began
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
-
Ottawa boils under September heatwave
The start of school usually means the start of crisp, fall weather, but not this year. People across the city are dealing with a heatwave expected to last most of the week.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
Vancouver
-
Langley RCMP arrest suspects who fled into the woods after multiple hit-and-runs in stolen pick-up
Two people were arrested after they stole a pick-up truck, tried to steal a trailer and crashed into three other vehicles before fleeing into the woods in Langley Tuesday morning, according to police.
-
A star is brewed: Animal lovers fundraise for BC SPCA for chance to see pet’s face on beer cans
A friendly competition is brewing in British Columbia as the SPCA seeks donations in exchange for local celebrity status.
-
B.C. teacher reprimanded for using 'bad cop tactics,' telling students he would 'kick their ass'
A B.C. teacher has received a reprimand for an incident in which he told a pair of misbehaving students he would beat them up if he were in high school.
Vancouver Island
-
More than 20 wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island
Twenty-one wildfires are burning out of control on Vancouver Island Tuesday, with the largest fire now measuring more than 23 square kilometres.
-
'Slow down and be alert': School zones are back in effect as Vancouver Island students return to class
Students across Vancouver Island returned to school on Tuesday, officially bringing summer vacation to a close. For some drivers, the return to class brought a costly reminder that school speed zones are back in effect.
-
B.C. island imposes tax on short-term rentals to fight housing crisis
Cortes Island is experimenting with a new way to offset the negative effects of short-term vacation rentals with three-per-cent tax to fund affordable housing projects.